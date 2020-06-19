County commission holding meeting on policing practices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lewis and Clark County Commission will hold a special public meeting next week to discuss current law enforcement protocols and programs.

Sheriff Leo Dutton will deliver a report to the commission and the public on officer training and field protocols in an effort to bring officials and the public to a “baseline” understanding of the current state of county law enforcement, Commission Chair Susan Good Geise said.

The meeting is in response to the death of George Floyd who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes and the resulting protests and national discussion around policing practices. It is not tied to any immediate concerns about the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, she added.

“Like all Americans I have been very much interested in what’s happening in our country,” Geise said. “I want people in Lewis and Clark County to know what the sheriff’s office has been doing, what they are planning on doing and what their tax dollars are already paying for.”