County commission holding meeting on policing practices

The Lewis and Clark County Commission will hold a special public meeting next week to discuss current law enforcement protocols and programs.
Sheriff Leo Dutton will deliver a report to the commission and the public on officer training and field protocols in an effort to bring officials and the public to a “baseline” understanding of the current state of county law enforcement, Commission Chair Susan Good Geise said.
The meeting is in response to the death of George Floyd who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes and the resulting protests and national discussion around policing practices. It is not tied to any immediate concerns about the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, she added.
“Like all Americans I have been very much interested in what’s happening in our country,” Geise said. “I want people in Lewis and Clark County to know what the sheriff’s office has been doing, what they are planning on doing and what their tax dollars are already paying for.”
Geise admonished the term “defund the police,” which has been pushed by police reformers. The term has been misunderstood, she believes, to mean abolishment of law enforcement entirely rather than investments in social services. The county currently spends more than $1 million annually on social services, she said.
“What they’re really talking about is prevention – mental health services, housing, social services – and we want people to know what people are doing currently, what our own thoughts are as commissioners and the direction of the future,” she said.
In recent conversations about policing practices Geise says she has learned a great deal, such as the county’s policy of a “duty to intercede,” meaning that regardless of rank, law enforcement are instructed to step in if another officer may step over the line and break protocols.
The meeting will be a report to the community and Geise does not expect a great deal of given-and-take, although the public will be afford a comment period.
Dutton was not available for comment.
