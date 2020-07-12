Could a Japanese-style elder care insurance program work in Montana?

“I don’t think we could have afforded it,” Colclough said, when asked how her family would have taken care of her mother if the care insurance law wasn’t in place. “Maybe we would have needed to move her to my brother’s house.”

Colclough said the health care system in the United States is very different from that in Japan.

“Health insurance here [in the United States] is tremendously high, much much higher than in Japan,” she said. “If you need your appendix removed, for example, and need surgery, in Japan wherever you go, you pay only to the hospital, only one bill. Wherever you go it’s the same price, basically. Here it’s completely different. You pay for the physician, you pay the lab people, you have different bills. So the health system is different, so I don’t know if it’s going to work here.”