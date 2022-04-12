Costs continue to climb for new Montana Heritage Center; price tag now $81M

The cost of the Montana Heritage Center under construction in Helena has now grown by nearly 53% from its initial estimate amid skyrocketing prices for building materials and labor.

Officials with the Montana Historical Society said the cost of the new facility, once estimated at about $53 million, is now at a projected $81 million. But they said they remain committed to seeing the project through and plan to raise money through donors. They also said they are confident they will not approach the state Legislature for more funds.

“It breaks out heart to have this cost extra money, but these are historic times,” said Eve Byron, historical society spokeswoman.

Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in 40 years, with consumer prices rising 7.9% in February and the Producer Price Index for construction rising 22% last year.

Byron said Historical Society officials have reached out to potential donors and estimated they needed to raise $22 million.

She said when planning the large expansion of the historical society, staff was told to dream big, and they did so with the knowledge that reality would curtail some of their ideas.

“Little did we know we’d have a pandemic and supply chain issues,” Byron said, adding building material costs are at previously unseen levels.

She added they have already made some cuts to items the general public would not notice. For example, they went with a less expensive type of flooring.

Historical Society officials said in January the cost had grown to $72 million.

They point to reports from the Association of General Contractors of America noting that the cost of steel mill products has increased 136% since April 2020, lumber and plywood have gone up 89% in that same time and copper and brass products have shot up by 70%. Museum officials said the Wellness Center at Montana State University was estimated in May 2020 to be $60 million, but the low bid in August 2021 was $78.25 million.

Wait times are a problem as well, with some delays for materials increasing as much as 750%, those same documents show.

There is a 16-22-week backlog for steel beams and metal decking.

Byron said the contractors were able to store some of the materials to be used for construction in order to avoid some shortages.

Those affiliated with the project said in January they are taking measures to reduce costs while creating a facility that remains warm and inviting. And they note the state money raised for the new facility comes from a bed tax and does not pose a burden to property taxes.

There was a Sept. 2, 2020, groundbreaking on the new structure at 6th Avenue and Roberts Street directly across from the state Capitol. It will adjoin the current Montana Historical Museum. It came after a nearly 14-year effort.

The new design includes $32 million in additions and renovations to the current Montana Historical Society building. It incorporates a Capitol-facing entry plaza, an indoor cafeteria, an outdoor patio, an event center and a large gallery space, officials said.

It’s been estimated the new heritage center will bring in 78,000 more visitors a year and create $7.5 million more in annual tourist spending.

The 59th Montana Legislature (2005) passed House Bill 5, which granted the Montana Historical Society authority to seek up to $30 million in private donations, and House Bill 540, which authorized $7.5 million in general obligation bonds, for the Montana Historical Society building project.

Senate Bill 338, known as the Montana Museums Act of 2020, passed in the final hours of the 2019 legislative session and the Department of Administration was appointed to oversee the project.

Lawmakers increased the statewide accommodations tax -- often called a bed tax as it targets tourists and applies to hotel rooms and campgrounds -- from 3% to 4% to use a portion to pay for the heritage center. It also created a grant program to fund restorations of historical sites and museums across the state.

The news of the increased cost comes as Tim Sheehy, founder and chief executive officer of Belgrade-based Bridger Aerospace, and his wife, Carmen, donated $500,000 to the Montana Historical Society.

The funds are to be used for construction of the Montana Heritage Center, including enhanced military displays and incorporating the history of wildfire in Montana.

Sheehy was asked Friday about his donation in the wake of costs increasing for the center.

He said the cost of everything is going up in this economy and said the higher cost did not serve as a deterrent, but made the donation even more important. He said it was important to preserve the history of the state and not kick the can down the road.

“With the cost going up it is even more important to lean in and help,” he said. “The time to act is now.”

To donate to the Montana Heritage Center, go to: https://montanamuseum.org/.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

