Coronavirus report: Helena copes with COVID-19

“We’re well taken care of,” Knutson said, but he acknowledged that it’s “hard” not to see his daughter and son. “But that too will come to pass.”

St. Peter’s Health, the local hospital, meanwhile, has been preparing for the pandemic. Visitors are prohibited except in certain circumstances, and those entering are screened.

While Lewis and Clark County had eight confirmed cases as of Friday morning, the hospital had no in-patient COVID-19 cases, said Amanda Groom, vice president of communications. But that could change. Hospital staff have implemented their disaster plan and are communicating with public officials and other hospitals and administrators in the region and nationwide. They’re doing inventory daily and checking personal protective equipment, prepping for a surge, Groom said.

Hospital staff have reached out to the media, putting their chief medical officer on TV to deliver updates and ask citizens to “stay home.”

“Like everybody, we are very anxious how this plays out in Helena,” Groom said, adding that social distancing is the best defense for now. “We’re placing our trust in the community to heed our warnings. We believe that together we can come out on the other side of this by beating COVID-19 in the Helena area.”