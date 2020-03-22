Coronavirus and price war batter Montana’s oil industry

“If a well produces less than 50 barrels of oil a day, they are shutting in the well. So now they only repair if it’s a big producer of oil, or an emergency like a broken valve that’s leaking oil,” he said.

Without as much work in the oilfields, Fradenburgh said, his bosses at Choice Construction are doing everything in their power to make sure workers get 40 hours a week by paying them to clean trucks and equipment and do other odd jobs.

In February, before the price war, North Dakota regulators warned that the more expensive of the Bakken wells would be shut down as the coronavirus constrained the Chinese economy. The director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority compared the contraction to the damage the SARS virus caused to the Chinese economy (and demand for oil) 17 years ago.

Olson said the effect of the Chinese economic downturn on oil prices feels similar to 2014, when China’s economic growth hit a 24-year low.