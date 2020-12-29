 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooney fined for campaign finance rule violations
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Cooney fined for campaign finance rule violations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Democratic candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney

Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney speaks at a campaign press conference on Oct. 28, 2020 outside the Lewis and Clark County Public Health building in Helena.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

HELENA — Former Democratic candidate for Montana governor Mike Cooney will pay a fine to the state's top political cop after he was found to have violated the state's campaign finance rules.

Cooney, who lost the November election to Republican Greg Gianforte, will pay $4,700 to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.

Commissioner Jeff Mangan found that Cooney failed to report campaign debt totaling more than $10,000 and was late in filing a campaign financial report that was due Oct. 20. He also was found to have accepted over-the-limit donations from the Democratic Governors Association.

The fine settles several complaints filed by Spenser Merwin, the executive director of the Montana Republican Party, and one by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, or FACT.

Cooney was earlier fined $1,000 for violating state ethics laws by participating in a campaign-related video conference call from his state office this spring.

Brad Elkins, Cooney's former campaign manager, said in a statement that the complaints were "frivolous," adding that they were "designed to embarrass Cooney by taking advantage of a broken campaign finance system."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Claflin President announces $20 million gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News