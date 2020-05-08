Cool April weather prolongs snowpack across Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Weather patterns during the first two weeks of April, while cooler than average, didn’t yield much precipitation across the state of Montana. However, the below average temperatures during this period did help to delay snowmelt at many low- and mid-elevation mountain locations during the first half of the month.

“Both east and west of the Divide, snowmelt was delayed by a week or two at lower elevations because of these weather patterns, which is great news as it keeps that water in the mountain snowpack and prolongs streamflow during the summer when demand is the highest,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, NRCS water supply specialist for Montana.

The last week of April brought a major weather pattern change that caused the snowpack to transition towards melt at most elevations in Montana.

“The abundant sunshine and above average temperatures that persisted since April 20th took their toll on the snowpack in the mountains," Zukiewicz said. "Since then, rapid snowmelt caused rivers and streams in the state to begin the seasonal rise from snowmelt runoff."

In some areas the snowmelt is ahead of schedule, raising questions about available water supply later in the summer.