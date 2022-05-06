Cool April weather improves Montana's mountain snowpack

Following several dry months, cool temperatures and precipitation in April increased snowpack percentages in all of Montana’s major river basins.

Prior to April, northwest Montana had been the largest recipient of precipitation this water year, with much of the remainder of the state well below normal.

“Weather patterns shifted last month, and April precipitation was slightly below normal in northwest Montana but well above normal in southcentral and southeast Montana,” said USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist Eric Larson.

The cool and wet weather last month slowed snowmelt that was initiated in March and many mid-elevation SNOTEL sites which normally melt significantly in April now have an above normal May 1 snowpack. The only exception is the Milk River basin, which doesn’t have any snow remaining at the one SNOTEL site in the Bears Paw Mountains near Havre.

Larson urged some caution about optimism about the report. Snowpack percentages indicate how conditions compare to previous years for a given date, but these percentages can be misleading early and late in the water year, he said.

This weather was certainly beneficial, but there was such a lack of precipitation from mid-January through March that April’s gains were not enough to make a full recovery.

Many SNOTEL sites east of the Continental Divide peaked at levels that were well short of their normal peaks. In general, SNOTEL sites west of the Continental Divide received more consistent snowfall this winter and reached near-normal snowpack peaks.

The delay in snowmelt due to cool April weather was reflected in the streamflows reported for April. Nearly all gages in the southwest, central and southcentral portions of the state had below-normal to well-below-normal streamflow this past month.

“Current streamflow forecasts for the May through July time period reflect improved snowpack and precipitation conditions,” Larson said.

In locations such as the Rocky Mountain Front and river basins west of the Continental Divide, the snowpack remains above normal and has yet to begin melting at the upper elevations. Consequently streamflows are forecasted to be near to above normal.

Forecasts for southwest Montana, the mainstem of the Missouri and the Yellowstone are looking much less grim than last month but remain below normal for May to July.

There are still areas of concern such as the Shields and Musselshell rivers, which are forecast to be in the 40% to 55% of normal range for that period.

“As appealing as warm, sunny summer weather sounds, the best-case scenario over the next couple months is continued cool weather and more precipitation in locations that did not reach their typical peak snowpack levels,” Larson said.

