Contract health workers arrive in Montana to aid virus fight

HELENA —

More than 100 contracted medical staff have arrived in Montana to assist hospitals in responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Monday.

The 110 health care workers are part of an anticipated total of 200 to be deployed in the state before Thanksgiving and who will remain until the end of the year. The governor's office requested a total of 278 medical staff, spokesperson Marissa Perry said.

The workers, including registered nurses and respiratory therapists from around the country, will aid hospitals that are at or near capacity as part of a contract between the state and NuWest, which provides traveling health care workers.

Nurses are being paid $88 an hour along with $1,057 for expenses each week and a $500 relocation payment, according to NuWest's ad for nurses in Montana.

The total cost of the contract will be driven by need, and the expense may be eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The governor's office anticipated 75% of the costs to be reimbursed by FEMA while the remaining 25% will be covered by federal coronavirus relief funds, Perry said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}