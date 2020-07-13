Construction begins on Tribal Flag Plaza on the Montana Capitol grounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction began Monday on a Tribal Flag Plaza on the Montana State Capitol grounds.

Flags representing Montana's eight tribal nations will fly next to the United States and Montana flags within the newly constructed plaza area.

The flag plaza will be located on the north lawn of the Capitol between the grand staircase and the statue of Thomas Meagher, near where the current U.S. and state flags are presently located.

Gov. Steve Bullock signed legislation on May 23, 2019 authorizing the permanent display of the tribal nations' flags.

“These flags will be a symbol of respect and understanding, and a recognition that the Capitol belongs to all those who call Montana home,” said Bullock.

“This is an historic moment to show the commitment and continued government-to-government relationship between this administration and Tribal Nations. We are excited to have worked with Rep. Marvin Weatherwax. Jr. to pass it through the legislature and looked forward to celebrating with tribes when completed,” said Jason Smith, the governor's director of Indian Affairs.

The design of the flag plaza was a collaboration between the office of the Governor, the Department of Administration, and Stahly Engineering of Helena.

Bids for construction were received in June and Diamond Construction of Helena was awarded the construction contract. The project is anticipated to be complete in early October.

