Conservation easement tapping open space bond proposed for Helena-area ranch

The Potter Ranch, owned by Douglas and Rhonda Potter, is 3,100 acres located east of Spokane Creek Road in the Spokane Hills. The ranch abuts BLM and state land including the McMaster trails east of Helena.

“I think during the COVID crisis more and more our human connection to the land and water is more valuable than I think it’s ever been for many of us right now,” Hollow told the commission. “When we lose open space we lose those ecosystem services, like clean air, clean water, wildlife, viewsheds, and the public benefits that come along with open space protections like this.”

Hollow described the size of the property as a rarity for a conservation easement, saying it is one of the best proposals she has seen in 15 years of working in the sector. Other easements have been valued at more than $1,600 per acre while the Potter Ranch comes in at $352 per acre.

“The bang-for-the-buck on this project is one of the best I’ve seen and one of the best Prickly Pear Land Trust has brought to the county,” she said.

Douglas Potter told the commission that his family ties to the area date back to his grandparents in the early 1900s. He rattled off several ancestors who purchased additional property over the years for a family with deep ties to agriculture.