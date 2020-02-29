Community in Focus: Helena couple turns retirement into Peace Corps service

John’s brother served in the Peace Corps as well, and when he went to visit him in the Philippines, the seed was planted, he said.

The Vores initially believed they would serve in Tanzania. But at the last minute that country canceled all work visas and they found themselves searching for a new destination. Then came a choice between Jamaica and Zambia, and with the African country topping their list of places to see, they signed up and began preparations to depart.

“I would say we’re mostly excited, it’s starting to hit like we’re saying our last goodbyes to people, but there’re lots of ways, we’ll figure out communication,” Teri said. “In two years, I keep saying when I start to feel sad, I say two years goes by really fast.”

The Vores depart March 8 and will join about 30 other members in Philadelphia for their initial training. Then it is off to the capital city of Lusaka for about three months of training before placement in a village.

While the national language is English, more than 70 languages are used throughout the country and they must become proficient enough to communicate, although they will have a counterpart to assist.