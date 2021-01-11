Committee rejects attempt to curb campus carry bill

HB 91 would codify the court’s decision and also require the expungement of offenders convicted of failing to register after the 10 years.

The ACLU of Montana and Lonnie Hubbard, a man convicted of arson who that turned his life around and now serves as an assistant captain at a rural fire department, both testified in favor of the bill.

The Montana Department of Justice testified against the bill, with legislative liason Alan Doane saying it would overly burden the department and open up the state to lawsuits if clerical errors occurred in failing to notify those being removed from the registry.

Farris-Olsen countered that DOJ would already be required to do much of what the bill calls for due to the Sedler decision.

The committee took no immediate action on the bill.

House Bill 124

The House Judiciary Committee heard and then passed a bill from a Columbia Falls Republican that would allow someone to shoot a deer or other big game animal that had been hit by a vehicle and is suffering.