Committee rejects attempt to curb campus carry bill

Before passing a bill on where guns can be carried along to the full House of Representatives, a Montana legislative committee voted down an amendment Monday that would have dramatically changed the legislation by not allowing concealed firearms on college campuses.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 102, brought by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet. The legislation expands the locations where both permitted and permitless concealed handguns may be carried.
The 12-7 vote came after the bill was amended to expand prohibited areas for carrying to include places such as courts or treatment centers, but also after an amended attempting to remove a major portion of the bill was defeated.
Berglee’s bill follows voter-passed legislation that restricts local governments from regulating the carrying of concealed weapons with a permit but continues to allow municipalities to regulate carrying concealed firearms by people who do not have permits.
Among the provisions of Berglee’s bill are specified places where permitted concealed weapons may be carried, including bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, and places where no weapons are allowed, including federal facilities and detention centers.
Through the prescription of places where permits are required, the bill expands places where permitless concealed carry would be allowed in municipalities to essentially mirror places where open-carry would be legal, Berglee told the committee.
The bill would stop the Montana Board of Regents from blocking the carrying firearms on campus, including allowing storage of guns in dorms rooms. That provision saw a direct challenge from Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, whose district includes Montana State University campus and the surrounding neighborhood.
In supporting the amendment, Stafman said he felt allowing firearms on campus could lead to a rise in accidental and unjustified shootings, increases in suicides and a greater potential for confusion for law enforcement in the case of an active shooter on campus. Alcohol and guns don’t mix well, he said, and many students consume alcohol both on and off campus.
“This could steer good students away from Montana State University to places where parents believe they’d be safe,” Stafman said.
Questions have also been raised about the constitutionality of the bill due to the power vested with the Board of Regents to regulate the university system, including in a legal note attached to the bill.
Berglee asked that the amendment be voted down, saying the right to carry a firearm is protected and that the Legislature should not stop people from exercising those rights because someone may use those rights wrongly.
“I think personal responsibility must shine through,” Berglee said.
The Republican majority easily voted down Stafman’s amendment before sending the bill through to the House floor on a party line vote.
House Bill 91
A Helena Democrat is carrying a bill that would require the state to automatically remove those registered as a violent offender from the statewide registry after 10 years.
Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen said his bill would match the direction of a recent Montana Supreme Court case and go a step further in retroactively expunging criminal records for those convicted of failing to register.
After being convicted of one of several serious violent crimes including homicide or aggravated assault, registration on the violent offender registry is required by law for 10 years after release. At that time the offender may petition a district court for removal and the court must grant that request. But often offenders are either not aware of the petition process which means that even after the term is up, they can still be convicted of failing to register, Farris-Olsen said.
Under the 2020 case, the State of Montana v. Jesse David Sedler, the court found the ministerial process of petitioning the court to be unconstitutional after Sedler was convicted of failing to register 16 years after his initial conviction and had registered for the 10 years required by law.
HB 91 would codify the court’s decision and also require the expungement of offenders convicted of failing to register after the 10 years.
The ACLU of Montana and Lonnie Hubbard, a man convicted of arson who that turned his life around and now serves as an assistant captain at a rural fire department, both testified in favor of the bill.
The Montana Department of Justice testified against the bill, with legislative liason Alan Doane saying it would overly burden the department and open up the state to lawsuits if clerical errors occurred in failing to notify those being removed from the registry.
Farris-Olsen countered that DOJ would already be required to do much of what the bill calls for due to the Sedler decision.
The committee took no immediate action on the bill.
House Bill 124
The House Judiciary Committee heard and then passed a bill from a Columbia Falls Republican that would allow someone to shoot a deer or other big game animal that had been hit by a vehicle and is suffering.
Rep. Braxton Mitchell’s “Suffering Wildlife Protection Act” would allow a person to shoot an injured big game animal within city limits if law enforcement were not able to respond with a “reasonable” amount of time. The person would be required to notify law enforcement and people in the immediate vicinity before discharging the gun and the meat must be donated. The bill would not absolve a person from civil liability due to property damage or injury.
Mitchell described the bill as common sense and receiving interest from rural communities.
No one testified for or against the bill and the committee passed it over an attempt to table it pending amendments from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.