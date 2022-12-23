 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Record is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick topical

Climbing waterfalls: How the Bozeman Ice Festival is growing the niche sport

  • 0

Each fall as winter nears and cold temperatures descend on Hyalite Canyon near Bozeman, water that weeps from the cliff bands lining the canyon walls freezes into bulging layers of ice with translucent hues of white, yellow and blue. And each year, that frozen water allows human to defy the gravity that pulled the water out of the rock in the first place.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

If, of course, they're willing to climb it. Many are. And fear is sometimes the best motivator to keep climbing, but there are a lot of things about ice climbing that go well beyond the simple act of climbing up a vertical frozen waterfall.

Doug Bernard and Missoulian Reporter Joshua Murdock go ice climbing in Hyalite Canyon near Bozeman on Dec. 8.

On this episode is Joshua Murdock, the outdoors and natural resources reporter at the Missoulian, and a rock and ice climber himself. He spent four days at the Bozeman Ice Festival, climbing a bit but mostly reporting and photographing different aspects of the event.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These capybaras enjoyed a hot bath for the Winter Solstice in Japan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News