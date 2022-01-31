Clark appointed director of Montana Department of Agriculture

Christy Clark has been appointed director of the Montana Department of Agriculture.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the appointment Monday. Clark has served as the acting director since May.

“I am honored to be a part of Gov. Gianforte’s team and lead an agency serving our farmers, ranchers, and other ag-related industries. They are the lifeblood of our state,” Clark said in a statement. “Agriculture is my greatest passion, and I can’t help but feel like everything I’ve done in my life up until this point, both personally and professionally, has led me here.”

Clark is from Choteau and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from California State University at Sacramento. She previously served as a Republican in the Montana Legislature for three terms, the Choteau Acantha reported.

Clark, a fifth-generation rancher, has been with the agriculture department since 2015. She previously worked as agricultural sciences administrator and agricultural development and marketing bureau chief. She became acting director when Director Mike Foster took a temporary appointment as the state’s program director for the American Rescue Plan. Foster then retired in October.

Gianforte said in a statement that Clark shares a commitment to strengthening and supporting agriculture in the state.

“Montana producers work hard to feed the world, and today they have a partner and established advocate in Christy Clark as the director of the Montana Department of Ag,” he said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0