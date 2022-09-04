Citizen wilderness: 50 years ago advocates succeeded in protecting the Scapegoat

The lands making up the Scapegoat Wilderness were once slated for a very different outcome.

Called the Lincoln Backcountry, in the early 1960s the U.S. Forest Service saw opportunity for timber. The agency’s plans called for carving roads to access tens of thousands of acres of saw logs — plans that drew opposition from many locals and early wildland advocates, but would provide a boon of jobs to loggers and mills. In March of 1963, bulldozers began to stage at the Indian Meadows Trailhead near Lincoln.

“It would’ve been the end of the wilderness and we would’ve lost one of the greatest treasures in America," said Rick Graetz, longtime writer and photographer of the wilderness and director of the University of Montana's Crown of the Continent & Greater Yellowstone Initiative. One plan even included a road that stretched nearly 150 miles north to Marias Pass through what is now the Bob Marshall Wilderness complex, he said.

Word reached the now-late Cecil Garland, owner of a local hardware and sporting goods store. His love of the 75,000-acre Lincoln Backcountry had already led him and others to oppose the Forest Service’s plans. He picked up the phone and called Montana’s Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Battin, a call that would spark a decade of advocacy culminating 50 years ago with passage of Public Law 92-395 and permanent protections for the wild landscape.

Becky Garland, daughter of Cecil, says her father grew up in North Carolina and witnessed the degradation of the Great Smoky Mountains.

“When he got here, my dad went into the Lincoln Backcountry and completely fell in love with that,” she said. “He’d kind of seen the ruination of North Carolina and Tennessee, all the river authority dams and cutting, and he certainly didn’t want to see that in this new place he was calling home.

“He knew if the bulldozers got into the backcountry, it wasn’t right and the public needed to know.”

Bordering the Bob Marshall Wilderness to the north, the landscape was covered with vast stands of timber under highpoints such as Red Mountain, Sugarloaf Mountain and the wilderness’s namesake, Scapegoat Mountain. Waterbodies such as Webb and Heart lakes sat deep in the backcountry while winter snowpack fed water into the Blackfoot, Dearborn and Sun rivers.

“What makes the Scapegoat is that mountain itself,” Graetz said of Scapegoat Mountain, recalling camping beneath the three-mile long wall leading up toward the summit. “Those walls just soar up and every once in a while the Air Force would come over and break the sound barrier and you’d just think the whole thing would fall down. It’s just incredible.“

Battin would convince the Forest Service to stay road development for 10 days. Locals organized, forming the Lincoln Backcountry Protective Association. Meetings with the Forest Service for the next few years often turned raucous as lines were drawn.

“There was this incredible public hearing when the cat was out of the bag and the public finally knew of this grandiose plan in the Lincoln Backcountry,” said Bill Cunningham, longtime wilderness outfitter and advocate, who was not present but heard from many who were. “The Forest Service had to call this public meeting and 300 people showed up and they were overwhelmingly against it, but that meeting was basically a riot that went into the night. … That kind of turned the whole tide.”

While many people were involved in the effort, Garland’s store was an easy target for the pro-logging contingent, leading to boycotts. Meanwhile, wilderness advocates would travel from nearby communities to Lincoln to shop and support the store.

“Of course it was very difficult at times,” Becky Garland said. “It was a meeting place for recreationalists and friends and locals, and even though it was difficult, my folks were really good about understanding and listening.”

Graetz recalled experiencing the divide in Lincoln as the push for the Scapegoat gained steam.

“These people thought it was going to end their livelihoods,” he said. “Montana may have been going green, but Lincoln was not going green, and I can remember the tension.”

Montana’s Democratic Sens. Lee Metcalf and Mike Mansfield also got behind the measure. Initially the senators favored a 75,000-acre wilderness, but not to be one-upped, in 1965 backed Battin’s 240,000-acre bill. Becky Garland recalled the phone would ring and it was often a member of the congressional delegation, whom her father was on a first-name basis with.

Yet some members of Congress and Forest Service officials at the time pushed back, sensing a loss of control to the citizen upswell. Regional Forester Neal Rahm lamented the agency taking a backseat, saying, “If lines are to be drawn (for wilderness), we should be drawing them.”

In 1968 Cecil Garland testified before the U.S. Senate, telling the story of a bull elk answering his call from Red Mountain and the realization he had found wilderness. The realization also came with a premonition.

“But all was not at peace in my heart for I knew that someday, for some unknown reason, man would try to destroy this country as man had altered and destroyed before,” he testified. “That night I made a vow, that whatever the cost, for whatever the reason, I would do all that I could do to keep this country as wild as I had found it.”

Political wrangling kept the legislation in limbo until Aug. 20, 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed the protections into law.

The signing of the Scapegoat bill represented a monumental shift in the way land protections were done as the first citizen-led wilderness effort in the country.

“It’s how we’ve gone about our work for the last 50 years,” said Zach Angstead, federal legislative director with Wild Montana. “It’s not just the Forest Service saying ‘This should be wilderness.’ Now it’s the people and the communities invested in the area coming together and saying it.”

Making up the southern edge of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, the Scapegoat provides continuity of wildlands important to both recreation and ecology. The nearly 287,000-acre Great Bear Wilderness would be designated in 1978, with the complex now totaling nearly 1.6 million acres.

“The significance of the Scapegoat went well beyond the area itself,” Cunningham said. “It’s part of a greater ecosystem and the fact it’s contiguous, it’s an integral part of the Bob Marshall complex. It magnifies the Bob in a way that I don’t think you can over-emphasize if the logging had occurred.”

For the Forest Service employees charged with managing the Scapegoat and the greater complex, it is a product of coordination aimed at meeting the legal directive of the 1964 Wilderness Act. It is a place where natural processes such as fire may shape the landscape, but the area must be monitored to ensure human impacts do not overly sacrifice its wild character.

“Stewardship is anything but hands-off,” said Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz, when asked about the approach to managing land meant to be kept as natural as possible. His district alone has close to 60 head of horses and mules to access the remotest reaches of the complex.

The 50th anniversary offers a chance to reflect on the time the Scapegoat has been protected, while also understanding it as a fraction of its history.

“I see it as a significant milestone,” Munoz said. “We have this opportunity to take this legacy as a gift, and for the public officials that steward this landscape it’s an opportunity to it pass on into the future as a treasure.”

Lincoln District Ranger Rob Gump noted the uptick in outdoor recreation and the fact that places like the Scapegoat will continue to see more people.

"It's available and should be used by folks, but its value and what we want people to see are the wilderness values that it should be," he said.

As more people venture into the wilderness, that also provides an opportunity to grow more advocates, he said.

While the road was difficult and some hard feelings may still remain in Lincoln, Becky Garland hopes the 50th anniversary of the Scapegoat’s designation is an opportunity to learn and celebrate.

“I’m just tickled for 50 years, man it went fast,” she said. “For whatever reason it was just meant to be we’d have the Scapegoat Wilderness be there and part of the complex. I look at it on the map and it still makes me really happy.”