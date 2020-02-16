Chronic wasting disease is creating a ‘new reality’ in Montana. Wildlife managers say they’ll need money to keep up.

'Changing hunting in Montana'

FWP is reviewing how to move forward after 2019, and is looking at changes — possibly including heightened harvest allowances, special hunts, and increased testing — in regions four, five and six in central Montana, said Greg Lemon, a spokesman for the agency.

“What we still have yet to do is sit down with the internal action team, the citizen advisory committee, and go through what we learned, talk about what we need to do and (what) we can do as far as strategies moving forward,” Lemon said.

With the disease spreading, the Montana Wildlife Federation is asking hunters to sign its CWD pledge to use gloves while field dressing, properly dispose of carcasses, and report any sightings of animals acting strangely, Gevock said.

“It is changing hunting in Montana,” he said. “But the last thing we want to see is hunters stop participating. I was told by FWP we did not see a decline in participation this year, and that’s a good thing.”

Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, said that while the disease is certainly a concern for the industry, he’s seen no diminishment of client interest in hunting in Montana. He agreed that hunters need to act carefully to help prevent the disease’s spread.