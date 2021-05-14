 Skip to main content
Charlotte, Oliver top baby names in Montana for 2020
Charlotte, Oliver top baby names in Montana for 2020

Sleeping baby
olesiabilkei

All bow to Charlotte and Oliver.

Those two names topped the list from the Social Security Administration for the most popular baby names in Montana for 2020.

Montana's top five names for girls in 2020 were Charlotte, Olivia, Evelyn, Harper and Nora.

For boys it was Oliver, Henry, William, Jack and James.

The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S.

For boys, that was followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William. For girls, Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia made the top five.

It's the second year in a row that Oliver was the top boy's name. In 2019, that top five list included Henry, James, William and Owen. For girls it was Emma, Harper, Olivia, Charlotte and Ava.

To see how Montana compares to the rest of the country, go to the Social Security Administration’s website --- www.socialsecurity.gov -- to see the top national baby names for 2020.

The Social Security Administration says on its website it began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card.

Out of both national Top 10 lists, two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan. The name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910, the Social Security Administration said.

 

