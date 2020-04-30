Cement truck tips over rounding turn in Great Falls
Cement truck tips over rounding turn in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A cement truck tipped over in a Great Falls intersection after the driver took a turn too fast, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital after the crash Wednesday evening, but his injuries weren't life-threatening, said Sgt. Jeff Beecroft.

Dalton Vogl was watering his lawn when he heard brakes screeching and watched the truck tip over and skid, blocking the intersection.

"He was coming north off of 6th way too hot," Vogl told the Great Falls Tribune.

Vogl said he helped the driver, who had a bloody eye, out of the truck.

The 24-ton (22-metric ton) truck which was one-third filled with cement, knocked down a stop sign.

The commotion drew area residents out of their homes. Some pulled up lawn chairs and took video with their cellphones.

A towing company used one vehicle to push the truck and two tow-trucks to pull, eventually righting the vehicle. Residents cheered.

"We don't get too much action down here," Vogl said.

