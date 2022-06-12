Capitol celebration planned for 50th anniversary of Montana Constitution

“We the people of Montana grateful to God for the quiet beauty of our state, the grandeur of our mountains, the vastness of our rolling plains, and desiring to improve the quality of life, equality of opportunity and to secure the blessings of liberty for this and future generations do ordain and establish this constitution.”

-- The preamble to the Montana Constitution, written by delegates Mae Nan (Robinson) Ellingson and Bob Campbell

And now there are 10.

Those remaining of the 100 delegates to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention will gather June 15-16 in Helena to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a document that some describe as groundbreaking and visionary, while others have groused it needs fixing.

“I’m so excited. It is going to be my last hurrah,” said Arlyne Reichert of Great Falls, who at 96 is the oldest living delegate.

“It has stood the test of time,” she said of the state constitution, adding that “on balance it is highly respected.”

Reichert noted the provisions of a right to a clean and healthful environment and a right to privacy were ahead of their time. The delegates included a unique mandate to teach in the classroom about American Indians. Two students from Fort Peck, Lynn Leuppe and Mavis Scott, came to the convention and advocated for teaching Indian culture in schools and told the delegates they would like to see themselves in the books and materials they studied. This commitment to teach about Native Americans was reaffirmed by the state Legislature in 1999 with the passage of Indian Education for All.

“We have all these wonderful provisions," Reichert said. “It is not perfect, but it has worked.”

It replaced a constitution from 1889 ramrodded by copper king William Clark. But by the 1960s people in Montana were ready for change, and the copper kings no longer had their grip on the state.

In the book "Montana: A History of Two Centuries," Montana historians Mike Malone and Richard Roeder wrote, "Montanans seemed to be changing their minds about their state and about themselves. ... This attitude expressed itself in a new concern for preserving the environment, a renewed pride in the community, and a new interest in reforming and improving society and government." Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, in a recent speech at the Montana Historical Society about the 1972 convention, said the ‘60s and ‘70s were a tremendous time for social change, and movements for social justice and women were demanding larger leadership roles. Sands offered several examples, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Organization for Women being founded in 1967, and the Clean Air Act and Environmental Protection Agency both coming about in 1970.

Sands, who did not attend the convention, said the women of the ConCon came out of that “rich, cultural stew” and were not in it for personal gain. She noted she could not say the same about some of the men elected as delegates.

She said the middle class also wanted to see change, saying they wanted to modernize government, wanted more transparency and wanted to reduce corruption in government.

The new Montana Constitution has 15 sections, and defines the powers of the three branches of the government. It was adopted by the Constitutional Convention on March 22, 1972, and ratified by the people on June 6, 1972. According to Ballotpedia, it has been amended 33 times since then.

Evan Barrett has a long history in state government and politics, is an executive committee member of the Constitutional Convention Celebration Committee and serves as a constitutional convention historian. He wrote this about the convention in 2018:

“Competition among citizens for delegate seats was strong, perhaps because the Montana Supreme Court had ruled that elected officials, like sitting legislators, could not be delegate candidates. An amazing 515 citizens filed to become delegates -- 247 Democrats, 232 Republicans, 32 Independents and 4 from the New Reform Party."

He said that when the dust settled, 58 Democrats, 36 Republicans and six Independents were elected to fill the 100 delegate positions, including 19 women, “a remarkable leap forward.”

Those selected included 24 lawyers, nine farmers, 17 business people, 14 educators, 11 homemakers, eight miscellaneous, four or five media people, four clergy and two bankers. The oldest member was 73 and the youngest was 24.

Journalist Charles S. Johnson, who covered the convention for The Association Press, said no Native Americans were elected, but elections were countywide and there were no designated areas for Native Americans to run from.

After a late November 1971 organizing session in which they chose Leo Graybill Jr. as president, the delegates convened Jan. 17, 1972, in an open convention with a free exchange of ideas including ideas submitted by Montana citizens, Barrett said.

Johnson said delegates made two critically important decisions before the convention convened to minimize partisanship and promote bipartisan harmony:

“Leaders of the big Democratic majority agreed to share power with the leaders of the Republican minority, something that happens in the Montana Legislature only if a chamber is evenly split by party,” Johnson wrote.

Democrat Leo Graybill Jr. of Great Falls was elected president. Republican John Toole was picked as vice president. Other offices and committee chairmanships were evenly divided between the parties, with vice chairs who were of the opposite party of the chairs.

And Johnson said the second important decision was that delegates decided to sit in alphabetical order, “from Magnus Aasheim of Antelope to Robert Woodmansey of Great Falls.”

He noted the Legislature still sits with Republicans on one side of the center aisle and Democrats on the other, like warring factions.

“I suggested in newspaper columns several times that lawmakers ought to follow the convention delegates’ good example, but it fell on deaf ears,” Johnson wrote.

Reichert agreed the decision was groundbreaking.

“We were a rare breed and we didn’t pay attention to party politics,” she said, adding the rule dispensed of a confrontation style.

She also agreed with Johnson that the Legislature should follow the delegates’ seating example.

Johnson, during a recent speech to the Montana Historical Society about the constitution, remembered the Rev. George Harper. He was a Methodist minister who served as a delegate, for coming up with “Praise the Lord and pass the constitution,” which he said became the “bumper sticker slogan” of the convention.

Barrett wrote that after 54 working days, the newly drafted constitution was signed by all 100 delegates and submitted to the people for ratification on June 6.

Over 73 campaign days, the proposed constitution was debated before Montana voters. Opposition was well-financed, mostly by those who had profited from favorable provisions in the 1889 constitution, Barrett wrote. Many progressive elements and citizens hungry for change supported its ratification.

On June 6, 1972 the new constitution was ratified by a 2,532 vote margin, upheld by a 3-2 Montana Supreme Court decision on a case brought by many of the opponents who had lost their favored status.

Following ratification, the delegates formed a Constitutional Convention Society and have since met annually with family and friends in celebration of their collective efforts to help forge a new Montana, Barrett said.

In late 2021, GOP state Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell said the constitution's right of privacy clause gave state courts a legal basis for blocking new abortion restrictions and called the document a “socialist rag” that should be replaced.

Reichert opposes the idea.

“I am happy with how it is,” she said. “My fear is that if people tear it apart, we will not have freedoms we have now.”

A celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Constitutional Convention and adoption of the constitution will be held June 15-16 at the state Capitol.

The 10 remaining delegates from the original 100 are: Frank Arness, Mae Nan Ellingson, Gene Harbaugh, Lynn Kelley, Jerry Loendorf, Lyle Monroe, Marshall Murray, Arlyne Reichert, Bob Vermillion and Roger Wagner.

If you go What: Montana Constitution 50-year celebration When: June 15-16 Where: Montana State Capitol The following is not a complete agenda, but touches on some of the activities planned: June 15 Events begin 10 a.m. in the House of Representatives chamber with a call to order by Marshall Murray, president of the Montana Constitutional Convention Society, convention delegate from Kalispell. It will be followed by an invocation, a recorded welcome from Gov. Greg Gianforte and comments by Murray and former Gov. Ted Schwinden. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a roll call of the delegates and remarks from the delegates and their descendants.

at 11:45 a.m. there will be a brown bag lunch in the rotunda with comments from former Gov. Brian Schweitzer.

At 1:20 p.m. there will be a welcome from the Constitutional Convention Celebration Committee.

At 1:45 p.m. there will be a panel on how the 1972 constitution came to be.

At 3:30 p.m. there will be a discussion on the citizens’ right to know and participate in government.

At 5 p.m. there will be a reception at the Montana Historical Society. June 16 At 9:15 a.m. there will be a discussion on the allocation of powers and checks and balances among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

At 10:30 a.m. there will be a discussion on the right to a clean and healthful environment.

At 11:45 a.m. there will be a brown bag lunch in the rotunda with a discussion on Native American perspectives on the Montana Constitution.

The panels continue at 1 p.m. on “Montana’s unique and comprehensive declaration of rights.”

Other panels include “revenue and taxation” from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and education and public land at 3:45 p.m.

The closing is at 5 p.m. with a panel discussion on the “Hope and Vision for Future Generations under the Montana Constitution.” It will feature Mae Nan Ellingson, convention delegate from Missoula, and former Govs. Marc Racicot and Steve Bullock. To know more For a complete list of the constitutional convention celebration activities, go to: https://bit.ly/3O99YeQ.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

