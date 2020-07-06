Bullock raises $7.7M in second quarter of bid for Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's campaign said Monday that it raised $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Democrat's bid against Republican incumbent Sen. Steve Daines has emerged as a critical race in the fight for control of the U.S. Senate.

Factoring in the campaign's spending, the amount raised by Bullock between April 1 and the June 30 close of the campaign finance reporting period leaves him with $7.4 million in cash heading into the race's final four months.

"As voters grow tired of the dysfunction and chaos coming out of D.C., they're turning to Governor Bullock who offers steady leadership and has a record of doing what's right for all Montanans," Bullock campaign manager Megan Simpson said in a statement.

More than 95% of the 8,600 contributions received by the campaign were under $200, and the campaign did not accept any funding from corporate PACs, according to campaign officials. The campaign did not immediately release more detailed information about the filing period.

Daines campaign spokesperson Julia Doyle said the Republican will release his fundraising numbers when they are due next week.