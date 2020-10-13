Bullock offers resources for COVID mandate enforcement

HELENA — Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday he would provide resources to local counties to increase enforcement of coronavirus related restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate, as Montana experiences one of the largest COVID-19 case outbreaks in the nation.

According to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report on Montana dated Oct. 11, Montana had the third-highest rate of new cases per capita last week and the second-highest test positivity rate in the country, at 10.1%.

Montana had 332 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, compared with the national average of 100 per 100,000, according to the report.

Bullock said enforcement of existing statewide mandates, including a mask requirement implemented in July, has been lacking. The governor said he would provide education resources and coronavirus relief funds to county health departments and attorneys to investigate health-order violations and pursue legal action against businesses that do not comply with restrictions.

The governor said most compliance issues are resolved through an informal phone call by the local health department, but some issues have required additional action to create “a community deterrent.”