Bullock had sought Supreme Court's dismissal of Texas case

Since the race was called for Biden, Republican President Donald Trump has baselessly claimed that the election was rigged or there was fraud that altered the outcome. His campaign and associates have tried to make those claims in court, filing more than 50 legal attempts, but nearly all have been rejected.

The Texas case argued that officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin made unconstitutional changes to their state election laws when they expanded mail-in voting due to the novel coronavirus. The case makes a number of unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud, echoing claims made by Trump.

“Our democracy is not a game," Bullock said in a statement. "The decisions of elected officials have real consequences for the rule of law and the underpinnings of our democracy that are more important than currying favor with an outgoing president. It is up to all of us to defend the rule of law and our representative democracy. Without it, we are lost.”