Bullock asks US Supreme Court to reject Texas election lawsuit

Bullock's brief notes that like the states named in the lawsuit, Montana also expanded mail-in voting. That occurred through a Bullock executive order under emergency powers granted to the governor by the Legislature. If successful, the lawsuit would "destabilize results of elections in Montana and any other state that took valid state-law actions to minimize the impact of the virus on voting," including votes for Republicans, the brief says.

Bullock further noted that a federal court found his emergency powers to expand mail-in voting to be valid in a case filed before the election.

Following the decision to join an amicus brief along with more than 100 other members of Congress, Gianforte said through a spokesperson that important questions needed to be answered in order to protect the integrity of the election.