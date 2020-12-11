Bullock asks US Supreme Court to reject Texas election lawsuit

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock asked the U.S. Supreme Court Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general requesting that four swing states that went for former Vice President Joe Biden be prevented from casting their electoral votes next week.
Bullock, a Democrat, filed the amicus brief after Montana Republican Attorney General Tim Fox and Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte made filings encouraging the justices to hear the case.
The Texas case argues that officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin made unconstitutional changes to their state election laws when they expanded mail-in voting due to the novel coronavirus. The case makes a number of unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud, echoing claims made by President Donald Trump that the election was rigged or stolen by Democrats.
“Our democracy is not a game," Bullock said in a statement. "The decisions of elected officials have real consequences for the rule of law and the underpinnings of our democracy that are more important than currying favor with an outgoing president. It is up to all of us to defend the rule of law and our representative democracy. Without it, we are lost.”
Bullock's brief notes that like the states named in the lawsuit, Montana also expanded mail-in voting. That occurred through a Bullock executive order under emergency powers granted to the governor by the Legislature. If successful, the lawsuit would "destabilize results of elections in Montana and any other state that took valid state-law actions to minimize the impact of the virus on voting," including votes for Republicans, the brief says.
Bullock further noted that a federal court found his emergency powers to expand mail-in voting to be valid in a case filed before the election.
Following the decision to join an amicus brief along with more than 100 other members of Congress, Gianforte said through a spokesperson that important questions needed to be answered in order to protect the integrity of the election.
Fox said at the time of his filing and those by 17 other Republican attorneys general, that while it is unlikely the court will hear the case, Texas raised valid legal questions and that only state legislatures are constitutionally allowed to make election law.
