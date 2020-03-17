Browning works together to feed kids in time of coronavirus

“They’re already bored out of their minds,” said of his own children, ages 14, 10 and 6. His oldest, a freshman in high school, was looking forward to a track season that might not happen. It’s hard to explain to the youngest why visits with friends are off the table, while his middle daughter has been FaceTiming her friends.

***

It took just shy of an hour for Crossguns to distribute her 30 meals, including the 7-mile drive to Starr School.

“We took routes yesterday that we know and it worked well. We know where the kids are,” Crossguns said. “We’re pioneering it. Yesterday I had kids saying, ‘My bus driver’s here!’ They were all happy.”

Students and their families found out about the program through a mix of posts on Facebook, the Browning Public Schools' website and the benefit of living in a small town where everybody knows everybody. Throw in Crossguns’ cheerful honking and one boisterous pup who howled along, and people got the word.

Cherie Bear Medicine came at the sound of the bus to collect meals for her four grandchildren. She heard about the deliveries on Facebook.