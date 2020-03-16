Broadwater County identifies 3 who died in 2 crashes

Broadwater County officials have released the names of three people who died in connection with two recent crashes.

Sisters Samara Yanny, 25, and Mykhia Athelia Cole, 11, of Bozeman, died Friday evening in a three-vehicle crash amid icy conditions on Highway 12 east of Helena. A 15-year-old male passenger in the vehicle, the brother of the deceased, was airlifted to Salt Lake City and remains in critical condition, Broadwater County Sheriff/Coroner Wynn Meehan said.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. about 15 miles east of Helena, near Jimmy Green Road. The three were traveling westbound in a Buick that slid into a pickup truck, Trooper Amanda Villa of the Montana Highway Patrol said Friday, adding that conditions were “extremely icy.” Another vehicle behind the Buick also struck the pickup truck.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol, among other emergency personnel, responded to another three-vehicle crash near Toston Bridge. A 79-year-old Bozeman man, John Patrick Fedro, died behind the wheel of his Ford F150 pickup truck. However, Meehan said Fedro's injuries were not consistent with an automobile accident and that the cause of death is still under investigation.