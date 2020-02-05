Broadwater County holding meetings on proposed public safety levy

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is hosting three public meetings starting next week to discuss a proposed public safety levy.

Sheriff Wynn Meehan says his department is facing budgetary shortages for the next fiscal year. The purpose of the meetings is to gather public input on current public safety services and what residents would like to see in the future.

“With the culmination of many outside factors, I am going to have to ask the citizens for a public safety mill levy to retain the current level of public safety services, including the patrol, detention and dispatch divisions,” Meehan said in a news release. “I also want to hear from the citizens regarding what they want to see from us, so my staff and I can work on our plan to address your ideas, goals and thoughts.”

The three public meetings are scheduled for Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Headwaters Livestock Yard, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Big Bull in Winston, and Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Community Room in Townsend.

Meehan said the county is under a tight timeline to prepare the levy and asks that the meetings stay focused on the issue at hand and not divert to past practices or decisions.

