Broadwater County declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Broadwater County Commission Chair Laura Obert issued an emergency declaration Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus.

The Broadwater County declaration follows federal and state declarations and similar declarations in several more densely populated Montana counties.

“What it does is it opens the door for resource assistance from state and the feds. And for offices required to be open by law, like the county clerk and recorders, if they did have to close because two people are sick and only two people work there, they are allowed to close because of this resolution,” Obert said.

The declaration cites emergency declarations at the federal and state levels and states that circumstances may exceed the capabilities of services and affect the economy in Broadwater County. All provisions of the county public health emergency plan and emergency operations plan are in effect through the declaration.