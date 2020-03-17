You are the owner of this article.
Broadwater County declares state of emergency due to COVID-19
Broadwater County declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

Broadwater County Commission Chair Laura Obert issued an emergency declaration Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus.

The Broadwater County declaration follows federal and state declarations and similar declarations in several more densely populated Montana counties.

“What it does is it opens the door for resource assistance from state and the feds. And for offices required to be open by law, like the county clerk and recorders, if they did have to close because two people are sick and only two people work there, they are allowed to close because of this resolution,” Obert said.

The declaration cites emergency declarations at the federal and state levels and states that circumstances may exceed the capabilities of services and affect the economy in Broadwater County. All provisions of the county public health emergency plan and emergency operations plan are in effect through the declaration.

Because the county commission is practicing social distancing and is not scheduled to meet again until the end of the month, the law provides Obert the authority to issue the declaration as chair of the commission. She expects a formal vote to take place at the next meeting.

Earlier this week, a Broadwater County man in his 50s became one of the first positive cases recorded in the state. The man is currently quarantined in his home. 

The declaration was first reported by the Broadwater Reporter. 

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

