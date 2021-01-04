Brant Light, former state prosecution services bureau chief, dies at age 69

"He loved passing on his knowledge of the law," she said. "He was a fighter with an inspiring will to live."

The couple lived in Great Falls.

Light, Cascade County attorney for 14 years, became the Justice Department's chief prosecutor and trainer for county attorneys statewide in 2009. He replaced John Connor.

Light, who was from California, first came to Great Falls in 1974 with the U.S. Air Force at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He graduated from the University of Montana law school in 1986 and moved back to Great Falls to work as a deputy prosecutor in the Cascade County Attorney's office, the Lee State Bureau reported in 2008. He worked as Justice Court judge before being elected county attorney.

Fox said Light was the first person to be selected as the training coordinator for the Montana Department of Justice and it was his responsibility to make sure that prosecutors statewide had all of the skills and tools to do their job.

“His legacy lives on in all those people he helped train,” he said.

Guzynski said Light hired him out of law school 20 years ago and he worked with him in the Cascade County Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice. He said Light was committed to mentoring prosecutors from all over the state.