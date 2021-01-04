Brant Light, former state prosecution services bureau chief, dies at age 69

Brant Light, a former prosecution services bureau chief for the state Department of Justice who at one time had served as the Cascade County attorney, has died. He was 69.
Schnider Funeral Home of Great Falls posted that he died on Dec. 24. They said no memorial events have been scheduled. He had been battling cancer.
Light was remembered by some for being a mentor and for his resolve in being a champion for victims. And they said his impact will continue to be felt throughout the state.
“Brant was known for his relentless pursuit of justice for those impacted by violent crime,” said Dan Guzynski, who now serves as prosecution services bureau chief. “There are few prosecutors that can match his work ethic and courtroom skills.”
He said that as Montana’s premier prosecutor, he provided justice to countless victims and their families.
“His legacy lives on through these victims,” Guzynski said.
Former Attorney General Tim Fox also praised Light.
“The amazing thing about Brant was how passionate he was about making sure our justice system was fair and efficient,” he said Monday. “It’s safe to say he was one of the best prosecutors in the nation.”
His wife, Noella, said Light loved working as an assistant attorney general, trying cases and fighting for victims and their families.
"He loved passing on his knowledge of the law," she said. "He was a fighter with an inspiring will to live."
The couple lived in Great Falls.
Light, Cascade County attorney for 14 years, became the Justice Department's chief prosecutor and trainer for county attorneys statewide in 2009. He replaced John Connor.
Light, who was from California, first came to Great Falls in 1974 with the U.S. Air Force at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He graduated from the University of Montana law school in 1986 and moved back to Great Falls to work as a deputy prosecutor in the Cascade County Attorney's office, the Lee State Bureau reported in 2008. He worked as Justice Court judge before being elected county attorney.
Fox said Light was the first person to be selected as the training coordinator for the Montana Department of Justice and it was his responsibility to make sure that prosecutors statewide had all of the skills and tools to do their job.
“His legacy lives on in all those people he helped train,” he said.
Guzynski said Light hired him out of law school 20 years ago and he worked with him in the Cascade County Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice. He said Light was committed to mentoring prosecutors from all over the state.
“Even though Brant is no longer with us the influence he has had on prosecutors around Montana endures,” he said. “Through these prosecutors Brant will continue to have a substantial impact on providing justice to those victimized by violent crime.”
Fox said Light liked the cold case that had languished without being solved.
“He worked with law enforcement to prosecute them,” he said, adding the important thing to remember about seeking justice, was that there was someone out there, perhaps the victim or the victim’s family, who needed closure.
“He was the best of the best,” Fox said.
He said despite seeing so much hurt in the world, Light remained an affable and personable man “who was able to shed the horrors he saw in his daily work and go home and be a great husband and father.”
Fox said Light fought cancer for many years, but turned up to work and prepare for the next trial.
“I admired the fact he found in his work a way to stay focused and never exercised any self pity for his situation,” Fox, a cancer survivor, said. “Brant seemed to plow through that and very courageously made sure he never let anyone down.”
Light retired in 2018.
While at the DOJ, Light appeared on several episodes of the NBC show “Dateline,” discussing cases from the Treasure State.
“Brant will take it on, even if there’s a good chance he will not win it,” "Dateline” host Keith Morrison told the Great Falls Tribune in 2016. “He takes these things very, very seriously.”