Body of Montana man to be recovered from state park

GREAT FALLS — The body of a 20-year-old man who went missing over the weekend while camping in a state park in central Montana has been found, Cascade County officials said.
The body of Brendan Rollins of Great Falls was located in the bottom of a ravine inside Sluice Boxes State Park on Sunday evening, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the Great Falls Tribune.
Rollins and a friend, Logan Haakenson, had gone camping Friday evening, but as the weather worsened they decided to hike back out to their vehicle, Haakenson told authorities.
Haakenson said he fell into a ravine during the hike and they became separated. Haakenson had a sleeping bag and said he spent the night in the ravine and hiked out in the morning. A hunter found him. Haakenson reported Rollins missing just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
Search and rescue crews planned to recover Rollins' body on Monday using a helicopter from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Slaughter said.
An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of Rollins' death.
