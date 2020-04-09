Body found in Missouri River was missing nurse

GREAT FALLS — A body found in the Missouri River south of Great Falls is that of a nurse who has been missing since Jan. 26, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Thursday.
An autopsy found Amy Harding-Permann, 34, died of accidental drowning.
A homeowner spotted the body just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area south of where Harding-Permann was reported missing.
Her boyfriend said they'd argued and she had walked away toward the river. About 170 people volunteered to help search the area on Jan. 29 but found nothing.
Slaughter says the investigation is completed and the case is closed.
