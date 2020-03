GREAT FALLS — Officials in Cascade County have released the name of a man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Great Falls last weekend.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Thursday the body of Victor Struss, 64, was found on Sunday morning. He had been reported missing in October.

Foul play does not appear to be involved in his death, Slaughter said.

