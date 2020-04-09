Body found in Missouri River south of Great Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — A body was found in the Missouri River south of Great Falls, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.

Slaughter's statement Wednesday evening did not include the person's age or gender and said the body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy. He said he would release the person's name once family members were notified.

The body was found near Big Bend Estates, which is south of where nurse Amy Harding-Permann, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 26, the Great Falls Tribune reported. Her boyfriend reported they'd argued and she had walked away toward the Missouri River.

About 170 people volunteered to help law enforcement officers search the area on Jan. 29 but found nothing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1