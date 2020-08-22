BLM withdraws court-halted conifer removal in Elkhorns

The Bureau of Land Management has withdrawn a portion of a project in the Elkhorn Mountains south of Helena that was temporarily halted by a federal judge.
Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters issued a preliminary injunction on the Iron Mask Project near Townsend in response to a lawsuit filed by Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council. In ordering the injunction Watters agreed with the recommendations of a magistrate judge that the lawsuit would likely succeed.
The project includes removal of juniper and limber pine along with prescribed burning on about 5,000 acres located northwest of Townsend. The project also includes travel planning and provides for a “forage reserve” grazing system, which would allow livestock grazing in cases where other grazing allotments were unavailable due to circumstances such as drought or wildfire.
BLM cites the encroachment of conifers into sagebrush wildlife habitat as one of the primary needs for the project.
The alliance and council successfully sued BLM to halt the project in 2018, with the court finding BLM did not adequately analyze the “cumulative effects” of past and future projects. The agency issued a supplemental decision and proceeded with prescribed burning this year.
The groups filed suit again in March, alleging BLM had failed to comply with the court order in the original case. They argued that the agency did not explain why it chose to cite impacts to certain wildlife species and failed to analyze impacts of conifer removal on a host of “sensitive” species. The judge agreed to halt the project as the case played out.
On Friday, BLM announced it had withdrawn the portion of the project calling for removal of conifers. The decisions on travel and grazing will remain in place. Most of the prescribed burning had already concluded by the time of the judge’s decision.
“What led to that decision (to withdraw) was the preliminary injunction was granted against those treatments, the judge found the (groups) were likely to succeed on the merits and the judge’s assessment that our supplemental (environmental assessment) didn’t meet the mark,” said Butte District Manager Katie Stevens.
BLM is currently doing analysis for its 10-year land-health assessment for the area and rather than continue with the back-and-forth in litigation, the agency plans to look at that analysis and what it says about the need for removing conifers. Stevens predicts that based on current data including historic aerial photos suggesting conifer expansion into the sagebrush, the project may still have merit.
“We’re very committed to the project and the whole reason for pursuing these projects it to benefit and improve wildlife habitat,” she said, noting that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and collaborative groups had supported Iron Mask.
Both Stevens and alliance Executive Director Mike Garrity agreed that the withdrawal renders the current lawsuit moot.
But Garrity noted that in the original lawsuit, the groups raised significant concerns about the grazing portion of the decision. Those concerns continue as Garrity said Friday he does not believe the criteria allowing livestock have been adequately defined and provide too much leeway to BLM to graze the property.
“This is about livestock, not wildlife,” he said, adding that he “assumes” the groups will challenge that portion of the decision in court.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
