BLM withdraws court-halted conifer removal in Elkhorns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Land Management has withdrawn a portion of a project in the Elkhorn Mountains south of Helena that was temporarily halted by a federal judge.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters issued a preliminary injunction on the Iron Mask Project near Townsend in response to a lawsuit filed by Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council. In ordering the injunction Watters agreed with the recommendations of a magistrate judge that the lawsuit would likely succeed.

The project includes removal of juniper and limber pine along with prescribed burning on about 5,000 acres located northwest of Townsend. The project also includes travel planning and provides for a “forage reserve” grazing system, which would allow livestock grazing in cases where other grazing allotments were unavailable due to circumstances such as drought or wildfire.

BLM cites the encroachment of conifers into sagebrush wildlife habitat as one of the primary needs for the project.

The alliance and council successfully sued BLM to halt the project in 2018, with the court finding BLM did not adequately analyze the “cumulative effects” of past and future projects. The agency issued a supplemental decision and proceeded with prescribed burning this year.