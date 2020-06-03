BLM reopens Helena's North Hills post-wildfire

The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that it has re-opened North Hills area to public access that was closed due to the impacts of wildfire.
Citing public safety, BLM temporarily closed access to public lands in the North Hills near Helena in August 2019 in response to the North Hills fire. Before the fire, the area was heavily used, particularly for recreational shooting.
“I am pleased to be able to lift the temporary closure,” Corey Meier, acting field manager for BLM’s Butte Field Office, said in a statement. “I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation to residents of the Helena Valley for their patience and understanding, to allow the area some time to recover after the fire.
“As we look forward to another summer of recreating on public lands, and recalling the intensity of the North Hills fire, this is a good time to remind folks to exercise caution to prevent the next wildfire from occurring.”
In late July of 2019 an East Helena man was shooting exploding targets on BLM land in the North Hills when the fire sparked. He attempted to extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful, and over the following days the blaze grew to 5,000 acres and triggered the evacuation of nearly 500 homes.
Firefighters were met with continued red flag conditions including dry weather and wind, but early moisture offered some help. A lack of fires regionally also meant a big advantage as the Forest Service’s fleet of aircraft circled the Helena Valley to drop retardant.
Despite some difficult conditions, firefighters managed to save all structures in the area. Reports of some heroics on the fire line spoke to the close calls that happened as the fire burned right up to several houses.
The fire burned at varying severity across the area and BLM’s reclamation work has ranged from reseeding in severely burned areas to mitigating runoff impacting some of the roads.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!