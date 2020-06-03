BLM reopens Helena's North Hills post-wildfire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that it has re-opened North Hills area to public access that was closed due to the impacts of wildfire.

Citing public safety, BLM temporarily closed access to public lands in the North Hills near Helena in August 2019 in response to the North Hills fire. Before the fire, the area was heavily used, particularly for recreational shooting.

“I am pleased to be able to lift the temporary closure,” Corey Meier, acting field manager for BLM’s Butte Field Office, said in a statement. “I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation to residents of the Helena Valley for their patience and understanding, to allow the area some time to recover after the fire.

“As we look forward to another summer of recreating on public lands, and recalling the intensity of the North Hills fire, this is a good time to remind folks to exercise caution to prevent the next wildfire from occurring.”