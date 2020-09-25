Blackfeet Tribe imposes 14-day lockdown as COVID cases surge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council is imposing a 14-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge on the reservation east of Glacier National Park.

The tribe's business council said Thursday the shutdown would begin Sunday at midnight, the Great Falls Tribune reported. Law enforcement will cite and fine people who do not comply, the tribe said in a news release.

Statewide, Montana reported another 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five more deaths. The death toll stands at 170 and another 140 people are hospitalized.

Nearly 110 of the new cases reported Friday involve people between the ages of 20 and 29, while 67 cases were confirmed in people ages 0-19. State health officials have said reopening schools and colleges have contributed to an increase in cases.