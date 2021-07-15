Biologists to capture Montana grizzly bears for research

Biologists are set to begin capturing grizzly bears in the Custer Gallatin National Forest south of Gallatin Gateway as part of ongoing population monitoring required under the Endangered Species Act.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will begin field captures July 20 and continue through the end of August. Areas where capture activities are underway are marked with warning signs. Wildlife officials are warning the public to heed these signs and not venture into areas where they are posted.

In order to attract bears, biologists use natural food sources such as recently road-killed deer and elk. Potential capture sites are baited with these natural foods. If there are indications of grizzly bear activity in the area, culvert traps or foot snares are used to capture bears.

Baiting and capture operations are done in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Monitoring grizzly bear distribution and activities are vital to ongoing recovery and management of grizzly bears in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, according to officials.

