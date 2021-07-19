Billings man with COVID-19 breakthrough case urges vaccination

Up in Flathead County, Russell said generally the people coming in to get vaccinated now have an external force compelling them.

“They’re not as happy (as people in the first wave). They just say ‘I need to get this done,’” Russell said. That could include reasons like an employer who “strongly desires” an employee get vaccinated, and Russell is quick to point out to several pieces of legislation passed in the recent session by GOP lawmakers to limit an employer’s ability to make employees get vaccinated.

Reasons Russell hears for getting the shot now are “my daughter won’t let me go to her wedding if I don’t get vaccinated” or “my daughter is going to have a baby and I was told I can’t be around the baby if I’m not vaccinated," he said.

“Come on, please get vaccinated for your own sake,” Russell added.

Health data in Yellowstone County shows a virus that is still making those who contract it very sick and die. While since May 9, the county has averaged between seven and 11 new cases per 100,000 residents a week, hospitalizations are up.

“What the data is telling us is that hospitalized patients are more ill and more of them are requiring intubation,” Schneeman said.