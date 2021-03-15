Bill would divert tourism funds to help counties with more state lands

Supporters of a bill winding its way through the Legislature say it will finally bring fairness when it comes to property taxes paid to counties with more state-owned lands, but others warn it takes funds from a much-needed lodging tax that helps Montana’s lodging industry reeling from the punch of COVID-19.
However, those who opposed parts of the bill weren’t necessarily against the whole thing, but said it should take the funds from the portion of the lodging tax that goes to the state’s general fund and not the share that goes to help tourism.
Senate Bill 355, sponsored by Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, would take away $482,000 of the lodging facility taxes from the Montana Historical Society, the Montana University System, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Tribal Economic Development and give it to 16 of the state’s 56 counties where more than 6% of the land is owned by the state. The biggest chunk, $303,660, would come from the Department of Commerce, which uses the funds in the Tourist Grant Program. It is used by the tourism regions and convention and visitors bureaus.
Lang told members of the Senate Finance and Claims Committee on March 1 the bill is all about fairness.
He said state land brings $58 million a year to the education trust. He said in Daniels County, nearly 23.4% of the acres are state land. He said this was done as forest land and reservations were developed.
Proponents have argued that because of the amount of state-owned land in some counties, the tax base is lower, and property owners of counties with larger percentages of state land have a larger tax burden.
Lang was joined by others in touting the bill, including the Montana Association of Counties (MACO).
Jason Rittal, deputy director of MACO, said it was an issue of fairness and said schools statewide are benefiting from the public land that exists in the counties above 6%. Money cannot be used for infrastructure or to help the county.
He said recreational tourism has grown and bed tax is used. At no point in the process is there any accounting for the impact on local infrastructure.
Rittal said it was a relatively small investment.
Tammi Fladager, clerk of court and Daniels County superintendent of schools, said the county has more than 200,000 acres of state land. She noted 1958, 1988 and 2012 studies that pointed out inequalities in the system. And because of those inequalities, counties have not been able to maintain roads and bridges.
Other counties to receive the funds under SB 355 are Carter, Chouteau, Custer, Fallon, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, Lake, Musselshell, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Teton, Toole and Wheatland.
According to a fiscal note with the bill, SB 355 would take $17,352 that was to go to the Montana Historical Society, $31,330 from Fish, Wildlife & Parks, $414,520 from Commerce, $12,050 from the University System and $6,748 for invasive species.
Mikel P. Lund, Daniels County commissioner, said the county had an excessive amount of state land due to circumstances beyond its control.
“This situation is one that demands that this committee be strong, step up and do the right thing,” he said. “Due to 100 years of our tax base being reduced by 24% of state trust lands and approximately 9% of Fort Peck reservation lands, Daniels County has not been able to afford to fix bridges and roads that give the public access to state lands.”
“Our 911 system is down and we do not have the means to replace it,” he said.
“The next generation of Daniels County needs our vigilance to deal with these deficiencies now,” he said.
According to the fiscal note, Daniels County would receive 70% of the funds, or $334,508, and Chouteau County would get $62,130. The amounts paid to the remaining counties would vary from $337 for Prairie County to $15,858 for Fallon County.
Those who spoke against the bill warned it would hurt those in the lodging and hospitality industry already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stuart Doggett, executive director of the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association, said they did not dismiss the need, but thought a stronger and fairer solution was to take the portion of the lodging tax that goes into the state’s general fund rather the portion that goes to tourism.
Doggett said that in 2003, the Legislature enacted a 3% bed tax that goes to the general fund and generates $26 million a year. He said it was money the Legislature could prioritize as it wished.
“We would suggest this bill could be amended to divert from that fund and not from the fund that’s needed for promotion,” he said.
Doggett said 2020 was a devastating year for the lodging and hospitality industry due to the coronavirus and rates are down for some members by 50%.
“Now is not the time to divert promotional dollars, now is the time to help us recover,” he said.
Steve Wahrlich, owner of the Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn in Billings, agreed.
He said he made about $5 million in 2019 and about $3 million in 2020, down about 45%.
“The lodging industry is in a world of hurt,” he said, adding it was not expected to emerge until 2023 or 2024.
Lawmakers opposed to the bill made the same arguments during its second reading in the Senate on March 1, when the bill passed 32-17.
Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said it was more appropriate for the money to come out of the general fund.
“Tourism is down in Montana and this is not the time to give this money away,” she said, adding she heard from various hotels and chambers who said the funds would come out of the wrong pot.
Democratic Sen. Tom Jacobsen and GOP Sen. Brian Hoven, both of Great Falls, agreed, saying it would hurt tourism industry in their area.
Lang said tourism will rebound.
Lund said Tuesday there are fears that if the money were to come from the general fund, that future Legislatures could divert the money in cash-strapped years.
"This is an equalization thing in our eyes," he said. "We can’t get the point across that we are getting pretty desperate up here and do not have the resources … to take care of our community.
"We just want the opportunity to help ourselves so we can help the state of Montana," he said.
It was moved to the House Taxation Committee on March 8.
