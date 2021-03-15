Bill would divert tourism funds to help counties with more state lands

Doggett said that in 2003, the Legislature enacted a 3% bed tax that goes to the general fund and generates $26 million a year. He said it was money the Legislature could prioritize as it wished.

“We would suggest this bill could be amended to divert from that fund and not from the fund that’s needed for promotion,” he said.

Doggett said 2020 was a devastating year for the lodging and hospitality industry due to the coronavirus and rates are down for some members by 50%.

“Now is not the time to divert promotional dollars, now is the time to help us recover,” he said.

Steve Wahrlich, owner of the Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn in Billings, agreed.

He said he made about $5 million in 2019 and about $3 million in 2020, down about 45%.

“The lodging industry is in a world of hurt,” he said, adding it was not expected to emerge until 2023 or 2024.

Lawmakers opposed to the bill made the same arguments during its second reading in the Senate on March 1, when the bill passed 32-17.

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said it was more appropriate for the money to come out of the general fund.