Bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors passes committee

"The things that are in this amendment, they directly are components that we heard under testimony that may be perceived weaknesses or maybe omissions or things that need to be added to the bill to make it a better bill," Skees said.

During comments on the bill, Skees referred to gender-affirming surgery as "genital mutilation."

Minors are not medically recommended to have such procedures and most transgender youth begin their gender transition process by taking hormone blocking medications. Puberty suppression and hormone treatments are not surgery and are completely reversible, though very few minors ever detransition, according to a 2015 study by the National Center for Transgender Equality.

It was not immediately clear when HB 113 would be discussed on the house floor. House Bill 112, another piece of legislation targeting transgender athletes that also cleared the committee by an 11-8 vote, will be discussed on the house floor on Monday.

On Friday morning, the ACLU of Montana also issued a statement condemning the legislation making it through the Judiciary Committee.

"If passed into law, HB 112 and HB 113 will cause irrevocable harm to trans youth. We’re disappointed to see that the House Judiciary Committee is more interested in passing hateful laws than supporting trans youth in Montana. As these bills move to the floor of the House, we hope lawmakers listen to Montana business leaders, medical professionals and associations, religious leaders, parents, and trans youth and oppose these harmful bills. If these discriminatory bills pass — we will sue, and we will win. Trying to defend laws in court that stigmatize and target trans youth doesn’t seem like a good use of taxpayer dollars to us," the statement from ACLU of Montana Executive Director Caitlin Borgmann said.

Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com

