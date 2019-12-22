Helena digs out during a late February snowstorm that dropped over a foot of snow. For Helena, February 2019 was the wettest on record with 2.3 inches of precipitation based on the fourth highest snowfall on record of 26.8 inches.
Record cold, mounting snow and frozen pipes marked one of the most frigid stretches to hit the capital city in years.
The winter of 2019 plodded along through December and January without many remarkable winter storms. February started much the same, but as the month neared its end meteorologists began warning of an arctic air mass over Canada with historic potential. Snow began to fall, temperatures bottomed out and cold temperature records began shattering across Montana.
For Helena, February 2019 was the wettest on record with 2.3 inches of precipitation based on the fourth highest snowfall on record of 26.8 inches. The average temperature of 6.5 degrees was the fifth coolest on record and more than 20 degrees below normal.
On March 4 Helena officially set a new record of 30 below zero, although some thermometers in the valley hit negative 40. That beat the previous March 4 record of minus 19, which was set in 1989 and tied Helena’s all-time low for March of minus 30 set in 1955.
The low in Elk Park north of Butte not only set the low temperature for the state at 46 below zero, but also a new all-time record for Montana for the month of March. That record beats old marks set more than a century ago in Glasgow in 1897 and Fort Logan in 1906, both with temperatures of minus 45. Elk Park was still a bit shy of the Lower 48 March record of 50 below zero set at Snake River, Wyoming, in 1906.
March left hundreds of Helena-area homes without water due to frozen pipes, and in some cases ice began backing up into the city’s water mains. In 2019 the city received 138 reports of frozen service lines, compared to 14 the previous winter.
