'Big Sky' producers recognize Native American criticism

While more than 5,000 Indigenous women were reported missing in 2016 in the U.S., reporting by The Associated Press has shown the number is difficult to determine because some cases go unreported, others aren't well-documented, and a comprehensive government database to track the cases is lacking.

Advocates, including some lawmakers representing Native Americans, also link the long-standing problem to inadequate resources, indifference and a jurisdictional maze. The rise of the #MeToo movement helped give the issue political heft, but Hollywood has lagged in paying heed.

While Lightning said she was "a little bit shocked" when she saw a Native American tragedy mirrored in a story but without Native American characters, her years working in Los Angeles meant she wasn't surprised. Now living in Alberta, she's in the Canadian miniseries "Trickster," about a dysfunctional Native family.

"There's such resistance" to change in Hollywood, she said. "When you're used to being one of the good old boys... there's no way they think they're going to have to conform to the rest of society. It's such an arrogance."