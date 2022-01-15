 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky Lede: How do grizzly bears live with us?

Grizzly bears don’t attend policy meetings. Our reactions to their activity may be rooted in economics, fear, adoration or politics. A comprehensive survey of Montana grizzly attitudes found that we love having the great bear on the landscape, and we think hunting them would be a good idea. Current science indicates those two opinions will conflict, as people assume hunting bears will solve problems when instead it may push grizzly populations back into endangered status. Can both humans and grizzly bears adapt to share the landscape they both claim?

Kia Gardner sits down with Rob Chaney from the Missoulian newspaper to introduce the second week of a two-week series where the many issues around the uneasy coexistence of grizzlies and humans are examined in full. Produced over the past year by some of the country’s foremost outdoor reporters and photojournalists, the series is publishing in Lee newspapers across Wyoming and Montana.

