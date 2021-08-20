Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow

FARIBAULT, Minn. — President Joe Biden's administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. But a top federal wildlife official on Friday told The Associated Press there is growing concern over aggressive wolf hunting seasons adopted for the predators in the western Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains.

Wolves under federal protection made a remarkable rebound in parts of the U.S. over the past several decades, after being driven from the landscape by excessive hunting and trapping in the early 1900s.

States took over wolf management last decade in the Northern Rockies and in January for the remainder of the Lower 48 states, including the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest.

The removal of protections had been in the works for years and was the right thing to do when finalized in Trump's last days, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Director Gary Frazier told AP. On Friday, attorneys for the administration filed court documents defending the decision in response to a lawsuit from wildlife advocates, signaling the conclusion of Biden's promise on his first day in office to review the Trump move.