Bicyclists stranded by avalanche rescued in Glacier Park

Two men on bicycles were rescued after being trapped behind an avalanche near Triple Arches on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park Thursday, authorities said Friday. No injuries were reported.

Three Bigfork residents, a husband and wife along with a friend, were traveling about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and encountered an avalanche across the road. They turned around and started back. Soon after, they encountered a second avalanche in progress. The wife was ahead of the two men, heard the avalanche and warned them to stop, park officials said in a news release.

The avalanche came down between them, trapping the two men on the uphill side. The wife biked down to call for help and a ranger arrived around 7:30 p.m. Park officials decided to wait until the sun was off the slope above, decreasing the chances for more slides, before starting rescue attempts.

The rescue began around 9:30 pm. Rangers belayed, or used a rope, across the avalanche chute and rescued the bikers.

"The sudden onset of sunny and warm weather on Thursday afternoon, combined with recent new snow from the previous weekend, created unstable surface snow conditions," said USGS scientist Erich Peitzsch. "These conditions resulted in a wet, loose avalanche originating above the road in Triple Arches that deposited debris on the road."