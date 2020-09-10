Benefis Health System to build clinic on former Helena mall site

Benefis Health System based in Great Falls announced it has purchased property on the former Capital Hill Mall site.
Benefis says it plans to build a clinic in Helena which will initially offer primary care and specialty care services. Future plans include expanding the clinic for outpatient surgery, the company said in a news release.
“As healthcare leaders in the state, we want to provide the best care possible to more Montanans, and this purchase is an exciting step toward fulfilling that goal,” John Goodnow, Benefis’ chief executive officer said in a statement. “Benefis Health System looks forward to expanding access to the exceptional care we provide.”
This story will be updated.
