Average wildfire season forecast for Helena area

Early long-range temperature and precipitation models forecast an average wildfire season for central Montana including the Helena area.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls recently released its pre-wildfire season outlook for north-central and central Montana. The outlook examines temperature and precipitation trends along with mountain snowpack as predictors for wildfire potential.

Based on those factors, the weather service forecasts an average wildfire season for north-central and central Montana, although a normal fire season does mean some fires are expected. One major factor that is difficult to predict is the prevalence of lightning, which causes many of the state’s wildfires.

Modeling also predicts an average wildfire season in eastern Montana but a higher potential for an above-normal season in western Montana.

Meteorologist Bob Hoenisch noted that for much of the region last year, higher than average fall precipitation was followed by a drier winter at lower elevations. Spring trended back toward normal for temperature and precipitation.