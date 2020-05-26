Average wildfire season forecast for Helena area

Early long-range temperature and precipitation models forecast an average wildfire season for central Montana including the Helena area.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls recently released its pre-wildfire season outlook for north-central and central Montana. The outlook examines temperature and precipitation trends along with mountain snowpack as predictors for wildfire potential.
Based on those factors, the weather service forecasts an average wildfire season for north-central and central Montana, although a normal fire season does mean some fires are expected. One major factor that is difficult to predict is the prevalence of lightning, which causes many of the state’s wildfires.
Modeling also predicts an average wildfire season in eastern Montana but a higher potential for an above-normal season in western Montana.
Meteorologist Bob Hoenisch noted that for much of the region last year, higher than average fall precipitation was followed by a drier winter at lower elevations. Spring trended back toward normal for temperature and precipitation.
Mountain snowmelt initially accelerated to above normal in the Helena area but has since returned to normal. How quickly mountain snow melts off is often more important than the amount of runoff in predicting drought and wildfire seasons, Hoenisch said.
The weather service has identified two areas as drier than normal: a swath of Hill and Blaine counties and a line from Helena to White Sulphur Springs. But no large-scale precipitation deficits or droughts are currently present in the region, he said.
A high pressure system including temperatures in the 80s for many areas is forecast to enter Montana over the next two weeks. The system is again expected to speed melting of mountain snow; however, the trend is not expected to be permanent, with a cooling trend forecast later in June.
Long-range temperature forecasts favor a trend of higher-than-average temperatures through the peak of wildfire season in July and August. Long-range precipitation models are much more difficult to predict in part due to precipitation tending to be scattered and localized, Hoenisch said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin
