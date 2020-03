GREAT FALLS — Authorities are working to identify a body that was found in the Missouri River near Great Falls.

The body of an unidentified male was found near Rainbow Dam on Sunday, Cascade County sheriff's officials said in a statement on Monday.

The body will be taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula to determine the identity and the cause of death, according to the statement.

