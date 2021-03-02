 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities ask some Lincoln residents to shelter in place
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Authorities ask some Lincoln residents to shelter in place

  • 0
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service (copy)

Authorities are asking residents near the 6300 block of Highway 200 in Lincoln to shelter in place due to an undisclosed threat in the area. 

"Stay indoors and refrain from exiting your home until the sheriff has determined the situation is safe to do so," the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in an emergency message posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. 

Highway 200 has been closed to through traffic between mile marker 66 and 67. 

Additional information was not immediately available. 

This story will be updated. 

Photos: A look back at the Unabomber's arrest in Lincoln

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News