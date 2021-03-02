Authorities ask some Lincoln residents to shelter in place

Authorities are asking residents near the 6300 block of Highway 200 in Lincoln to shelter in place due to an undisclosed threat in the area.

"Stay indoors and refrain from exiting your home until the sheriff has determined the situation is safe to do so," the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in an emergency message posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Highway 200 has been closed to through traffic between mile marker 66 and 67.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

