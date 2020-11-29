Augusta rancher inducted into Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

In decades raising cattle Mosher has seen a great deal of evolution in ranching. Machinery has improved and now more can be done with fewer people – although a horse is still a critical tool – and genetics has greatly improved his herd. He bred the cows to “work for me, not make me work for them,” when it comes to attributes making them hearty and easier to handle.

“I’m pretty proud of my cow herd and I wish my granddad could see it because I think he’d be proud to know how his dream and my dream turned out,” Mosher said.

Mosher’s introduction to rodeo was a family affair as well. His grandfather raised quarter horses and his mother made it to the college finals as a barrel racer.

Mosher attended a roping school at the age of 14. As a high school freshman he qualified for nationals in calf roping but was unable to attend. By his sophomore year he had also picked up cow cutting and made his first trip to nationals. And by his junior year, he was competing in calf roping, cow cutting, steer wrestling, bareback and bull riding. He was awarded Outstanding Senior High School Montana Cowboy from Montana State University in 1971, according to his induction materials.