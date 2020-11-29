Augusta rancher inducted into Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

Whether herding his red Angus cattle or busting through a rodeo arena, Kent Mosher has spent his life on the back of a horse, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announced that Mosher will be inducted this year for the district including Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties. The he joins 23 other inductees in the hall’s 13th class, recognizing both his ranching near Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front and decades in rodeo.
“It’s a big honor and it’s nice to join a lot of really awesome people,” Mosher said in a recent interview.
Mosher was born in 1953 and raised on family’s cattle and horse ranch near Augusta. His great-grandmother first settled in the area in 1887 and the family still works some of that original property.
Ranching along the Rocky Mountain Front is known for some of the harshest winters in the state. The T Bar Ranch is complemented by multiple grazing leases where the red Angus herds flourish.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” Mosher said. “I’ve seen some easy winters. I’ve seen some tough ones. You’re never a week away from drought so it always seems like you’re looking out a week ahead hoping for rain. But we have some nice scenery and we’re always looking ahead to the next season.”
In decades raising cattle Mosher has seen a great deal of evolution in ranching. Machinery has improved and now more can be done with fewer people – although a horse is still a critical tool – and genetics has greatly improved his herd. He bred the cows to “work for me, not make me work for them,” when it comes to attributes making them hearty and easier to handle.
“I’m pretty proud of my cow herd and I wish my granddad could see it because I think he’d be proud to know how his dream and my dream turned out,” Mosher said.
Mosher’s introduction to rodeo was a family affair as well. His grandfather raised quarter horses and his mother made it to the college finals as a barrel racer.
Mosher attended a roping school at the age of 14. As a high school freshman he qualified for nationals in calf roping but was unable to attend. By his sophomore year he had also picked up cow cutting and made his first trip to nationals. And by his junior year, he was competing in calf roping, cow cutting, steer wrestling, bareback and bull riding. He was awarded Outstanding Senior High School Montana Cowboy from Montana State University in 1971, according to his induction materials.
Mosher would enroll at MSU and continue his career as a decorated collegiate rider and roper. He lettered his freshman year and received a full-ride scholarship. His junior year, the men’s rodeo team were runner-up at nationals and his senior year they were national champions.
After college he returned to Augusta to ranch with his parents, Roland and Carol, and grandparents, Robert and Rose. He earned his professional rodeo card and continued to compete on the Montana circuit, winning the steer wrestling title from 1976-1978, calf roping in 1978 and steer wrestling in the Northern Rodeo Association in 1984 and 1985.
“A friend told me one time I was probably the best steer wrestler in the country to have never competed at the (National Finals Rodeo),” he said. “But I was always ranching so maybe looking back maybe it would’ve been nice to take a run at it.”
Mosher left rodeo in 1985 to raise his kids, Ross and Karlee, and continue to ranch. But he couldn’t stay away long. By 1988 he was competing again on the Montana circuit and traveling with Ross as he pursued rodeo as well. By 2007 he was competing in senior pro rodeos and has continued until today.
“I just enjoyed it too much,” Mosher said of continuing to rodeo long past when many have decided to hang it up. “Instead of golfing, it’s what I did for fun. When you go to rodeos it’s competitive but it’s also a place to meet really good friends. When you’re at a rodeo you’re always around good people.”
